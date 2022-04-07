Group protests against Disney's 'woke' agenda that 'sexualises kids'

Hundreds of conservative protestors have gathered outside Disney's California studios in protest of their so-called 'woke' agenda.

The protest comes after employees walked out to denounce the company's response to Florida's controversial 'don't say gay' bill.

"I just want to protect children," protestor Marcos Zelada Rosa told Fox. "I don’t think that Disney promoting these task forces that are trying to include the LGBTQ agenda on them at such a young age is a good idea."

Protestors stayed on-site for two hours and held signs calling for Disney's boycott.

