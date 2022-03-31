Martin Lewis explains how you will receive £150 council tax rebate

Martin Lewis took the hot seat on Good Morning Britain to explain how the government's new £150 council tax rebate system will work.

If you're already on a direct debit, it's good news as you can expect it to come in automatically in April.

"If you don't pay by direct debit, then the council will get in contact with you to tell you how to claim the cash," he told viewers.

"If you don't do that then they will give it to you as an energy rebate. Those are the three systems."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.