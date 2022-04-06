Dog named 'Faith' waiting to be adopted for more than 1,200 days

A pitbull named Faith is stealing hearts after being stuck in rescue seeking her forever home for more than 1,200 days (almost four years).

Pittie Party of Central Florida, a pitbull-focused rescue group are looking after the pup, say she's struggled to find new owners as she has an anxiety disorder and can't live with children or other dogs. She's also considered to be an unpopular choice of colour for the breed.

Faith is seven years old and loves cuddling and swimming, and it's hoped publicity will secure her happily ever after.

