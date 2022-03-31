British Airways pilot jailed for lying about flying experience

A British Airways pilot has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for lying about his flight experience - including altering logbooks and bending the truth on his CV.

Craig Butfoy made the claims so he could become a pilot for British Airways subsidiary BA CityFlyer, as well as former Irish regional airline Stobart Air, both of which he ended up working for between 2016-2018.

The 48-year-old falsely claimed to have flown 1,610 hours, even though some of those hours had also taken place in a simulator.

He pled guilty to fraud.

