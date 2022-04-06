Emotional moment husky reunited with owner in war-torn Bucha after being rescued

A husky has been reunited with his owner after they became separated during the Bucha massacre in Ukraine.

The dog was reportedly rescued by Belarusian troops and went galloping up to his owner with his tail wagging as they met again.

“A little positivity in these difficult times... " the Belwarriors account wrote, where the clip was shared. "As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.