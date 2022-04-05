Jeremy Hunt says he's not 'personally enthusiastic' about Channel 4's sale

Former culture secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has admitted he's "not personally enthusiastic" about the sale of Channel 4.

Appearing on LBC, he admitted: "I was in favour of privatising British Airways, BT, and some of those other big state industries...but I believe in competition."

"The reason we have very high standards across our media, is because we have competition."

The government currently owns the channel, but has been debating whether privatisation would be better for its survival during a time when streaming is so huge.

