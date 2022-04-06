'You deserve the truth': Boris Johnson sends speech to Russian civilians

Boris Johnson has recorded a message for Russian civilians who 'deserve to know the truth' about the atrocities happening in Ukraine.

Many residents have been fed propaganda by the government, and subsequently, believe that the Ukraine crisis is an attack on Russia itself.

Switching between Russian and English, the Prime Minister detailed in his address the horrendous torture that Ukrainians have been subject to.

"Your president knows if you could see what was happening you would not support his war," he said. "When you find the truth, share it."

