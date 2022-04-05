Joe Biden wants Putin to go on trial for war crimes

US President Joe Biden has called for Putin to go on trial for war crimes, after suspected civilian killings in Bucha, Ukraine.

"This guy is brutal," Biden said of the Russian leader. "We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual war crimes trial."

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.