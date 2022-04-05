Over 100 charities and LGBT+ organisations have pulled out of the government's Safe To Be Me 2022 conference following the exclusion of transgender people from the new conversion therapy ban.

While the conference doesn't take place until June, people are angry that only a partial change of ruling has been made around the therapy, which attempts to change or suppress someone's sexuality.

The backing-out of major groups including Stonewall UK "makes the conference essentially pointless," according to ITV News Editor Paul Brand.

