Teacher fired for using 'dog whistle' noises to discipline students

A Texas middle school teacher has been fired for playing a high-pitched 'dog whistle' noise to students as discipline.

The unnamed teacher reportedly played the noise off YouTube for 'in excess of 40 minutes as the children were 'begging her to stop'.

Zoey Lohrs, a student who is sensitive to high pitch noises, told NBC5: "She put on the ringing noise everyone was covering their ears. One of them walked out of the classroom, one of them was yelling that it was torture and one was trying to unplug the computer."

