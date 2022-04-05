Florida LGBTQ and allies invited to move to NYC following 'don't say gay' bill

New York City is launching a campaign to protest the controversial 'don't say gay bill' by inviting those affected in Florida, to move to the city.

Mayor of the Big Apple, Eric Adams, has erected digital billboards in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Speaking in a press conference, he said: “This political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable and we are going to loudly show our support and say to those living in Florida, ‘Listen, we want you here in New York.'"

