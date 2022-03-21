Zelensky calls Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher after raising $35 million for Ukraine

President Zelensky has held a Zoom call with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to thank them after they raised a staggering $35 million for Ukrainian refugees.

Kunis was born in Ukraine, and the pair have spoken out on the importance of playing their part - after initially setting out to raise $30 million.

Zelensky tweeted a message of gratitude, writing: 'Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspired the world'.

The money raised is going to Flexport and Airbnb, which are providing supplies and housing to Ukrainian refugees across Europe.

