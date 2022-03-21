Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken out in her first press conference since being released from Iran after six years.



"What's happened now should have happened six years ago. I shouldn't have been in prison for six years," she said of the ordeal.



"But I was told many many times – 'we're going to get you home'. That never happened. So there was a time when I felt like, do you know what, I'm not even going to trust you because I've been told so many times that I'm going to be taken home."

