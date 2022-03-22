Ukrainian mum jokes her child wants to 'become crocodile and eat Putin'

A mum has shared her children's imaginative thoughts on the Ukraine invasion while doing a TV interview.

Olena Gnes is sheltering with her three small children in a Kyiv basement and has regularly been seen on the news giving updates. Her husband is fighting for the country.

"They are not victimised, their main emotion is anger. (My daughter) is angry with what's happening," she told ITV News. "She said she wants to become a crocodile and eat Putin and (my son) says he wants to become a Cheetah and eat Putin."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.