David Beckham has handed over control of his Instagram account to a doctor looking after pregnant women and babies in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

Iryna, a child anaesthesiologist posted photos and videos throughout the day to Beckham's 71.5 million followers showing the reality of working in the conflict - including new mums cramped into a basement.

“We love our work…Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up," Iryna told the Unicef ambassador's fans.

