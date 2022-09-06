Edwina Currie's shocking advice on AIDS resurfaces

Edwina Currie has been slammed for her hot takes on the cost of living crisis, and while she's in the spotlight, the internet has resurfaced the time she gave some rather unwanted advice on AIDS.

The interview from 1987, sees the former MP mock the crisis that saw thousands die during that decade.

"If you want to take something with you when you travel abroad that will stop you catching AIDS, then take your wife," she said smugly. "If you can't take your wife then perhaps take a good book."

