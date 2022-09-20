Former BBC editor scorches Meghan and Harry coverage as 'bitchy and unpleasant'

Former BBC editor Jon Sopel has scorned the British media for their portrayal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pair flew over from California to join the family in grieving the loss of the monarch.

“I think some of the coverage about Meghan and Harry has been bitchy and unpleasant", he said on MSNBC.

"They’ve had to accept some humiliation, but they do look like they're second tier, sitting in the second row [at the funeral] behind other members of the royal family.”

