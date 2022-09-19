Heartbreaking moment the Queen's corgis wait for her coffin to go by

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, have been spotted awaiting the cortege on the day of her state funeral at Windsor Castle.

The pups were gifted to the monarch by her son, Prince Andrew, who is thought to be taking ownership of them following her passing.

Her Royal Highness famously owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime, and made the breed a trademark symbol of her reign.

She will be buried alongside husband, Prince Philip, at the castle today.

