An adorable moment between Princess Charlotte and Prince George has been caught on camera, as the pair appeared to go over their royal protocol at the Queen's funeral.

Seven-year-old Charlotte could be seen telling her brother "you need to bow" as the coffin procession drove past them, before he looks at her for reassurance when it actually comes down to doing it.

The children stood alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales as the monarch was taken from Westminster Abbey following her funeral to Wellington Arch.

