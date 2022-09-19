A falling piece of paper steals the show at the Queen's funeral

A dropped piece of paper from one of the bishops attending the Queen's funeral stole the show, when the sheet ended up being visible from every angle.

Despite the funeral being rehearsed and perfected for decades, mistakes happen, and the A5 sheet dropped cinematically to the floor, right in the frame of the camera.

As the shot panned out to an aerial view, it was still very much there, on the floor.

It's become such an iconic moment it's even got its own Twitter account.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.