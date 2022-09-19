Video

Bandsman whipped in the face by horse tail during Queen's coffin procession

A bandsman got caught in the firing line of a horse's tail during the Queen's coffin procession today (19 September), when a wrong flick saw him whacked across the face.

The uniformed man was stood at the side of the horses, keeping crowds back, when some of the animals became slightly irate at the atmosphere around them.

Jumping around, one accidentally pointed its back end in the wrong direction, and before he knew it, the bandsman felt the power of its tail. Ouch.

Queen Elizabeth II
