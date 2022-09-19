Susanna Reid makes 'dig' at Holly and Phillip for 'skipping' Queen's coffin queue

GMB viewers are weighing up whether Susanna Reid made a sly dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's alleged 'queue-jumping' at the Queen's lying-in-state after she waited seven hours alongside her mum.

The This Morning hosts have come under fire after they supposedly bypassed the queue to visit the coffin. The show says they were there professionally.

"It was an enormous privilege to have been able to do that", Reid said during the live show. "To spend time paying our last respects...but also those hours in the queue."

