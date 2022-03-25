Ukrainian refugee uses Google Translate to communicate with new Polish best friend

A Ukrainian child refugee is settling into her new school in Poland - and even has a new best friend.

10-year-old Yana fled Ukraine three weeks ago and is now based in Warsaw, where she loves to hang out with her best friend, Alicja.

Alicja admits that they have to communicate via Google Translate, but share a love of laughter, telling the BBC: "I helped her by telling her not to stress out."

60 Ukrainian children have joined the same school so far, and more are expected in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.