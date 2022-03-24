WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange gets married in prison ceremony

WikiLeaks Founder, Julian Assange, has gotten married in a jail ceremony to his long-term partner, Stella Moris.

The wedding was set in the confines of HMP Belmarsh and with only six guests allowed to attend (including witnesses).

As no contact was allowed for fittings, measurements for Assange’s outfit were taken by calculating lengths of a sheet of paper.

The bride wore a Viviennne Westwood dress, and her veil was embroidered with messages from friends and family who couldn't come to the celebration.

"I'm very happy...I'm very sad" she told cameras outside.

