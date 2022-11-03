Just Stop Oil protestor makes powerful statement on media 'not doing enough'

One of the Just Stop Oil protestors responsible for throwing tomato soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting has given a powerful statement on the media 'not doing enough' about climate change.

Phoebe Plummer flipped Victoria Derbyshire's questioning on its head during a Newsnight appearance.

"As a journalist, are you doing enough?" she responded, when asked why JSO were 'bringing people with them' on disruption.

"This is the biggest crisis that humanity has faced, you make time to report on the sport ...why aren't you telling people how bad it's going to get?"

