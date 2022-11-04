In good news, Martin Lewis warns things are going to get worse in spring

Martin Lewis has warned that despite many making serious cuts this winter, things are only going to get worse next spring as the cost of living crisis deepens - unless the government take serious action.

“My genuine concern is what happens next April when the price guarantee ends on energy, when we’re expecting to see mortgage rates probably at that peak and interest rates at their peak,” he told GMB.

Britain is facing the biggest interest rate hike since the 1980s, but wages and benefits have not yet increased.

