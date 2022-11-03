Right-wing rapper and Kyle Rittenhouse teaming up to create shooting game

Right-wing rapper 'Mint Chip’ has announced he's working on a video game with Kyle Rittenhouse - and it involves shooting.

The Floridian, who regularly makes songs promoting right-wing propaganda, appeared on Lindell TV with Roger Stone to discuss the plans.

"We’re shooting ‘Fake News’ turkeys," he says of what the game will be based on. "He’s gonna sue the media, and we’re creating a video game to fund those lawsuits.”

The pair hope it will be released in time for Thanksgiving.

