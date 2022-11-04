Lidl's sweet Christmas advert promotes charity toy appeal

Lidl's 2022 Christmas advert is a sweet campaign to encourage shoppers to donate to a charitable toy bank.

In the clip, Lidl Bear, who has an expressionless face, goes from children's toy to worldwide superstar following a visit to the supermarket.

Later, he sees a news channel interviewing his former owner. “Come home bear,” she pleads - prompting Lidl Bear to head home just in time for Christmas.

Lidl won't be selling the bears, but instead encouraging people to donate toys in-store to children less fortunate.

