Meghan Markle admits being a mum in the public eye comes with 'crushing guilt'

Meghan Markle has opened up in the latest episode of her podcast about the struggles of being a mum, and how Canada's first lady, Sophie Trudeau (who was the guest) has helped her through tough times.

“I’ve gone to her over the years for advice,” the duchess said of her friendship with Trudeau.

“She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner, and specifically a mom and a partner in the public eye. And also how crushing the guilt of expectations can become.”

