A scary-looking effigy of Liz Truss is set to be burnt on bonfire night as Edenbridge Bonfire Society's 2022 celebrity figure.

The ten-metre-tall figure, created by artist, Andrea Deans, will be set alight in Kent in front of 10,000 people, and sees the former prime minister with Larry the cat at her side, and a lettuce perched on her shoulder.

In 2016, the celebrity figure was of Donald Trump, while in 2018 it was Boris Johnson.

