Video

Man named Dick Bigger Jr becomes unlikely US political icon

A man named Dick Bigger Jr has accidentally become a US political icon for his support for Illinois Democrat, Susana Mendoza.

He's a farmer from Henderson County, and appears in one of her campaign videos, where he struggles to get his words out, providing a whole load of bloopers.

"Oh boy", he sighs, after several attempts at one tongue-twisting sentence.

Not only that, but naturally people are obsessing over his NSFW name, despite being an innocent old man.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

midterms
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz