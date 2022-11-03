Man named Dick Bigger Jr becomes unlikely US political icon

x
Video
A man named Dick Bigger Jr has accidentally become a US political icon for his support for Illinois Democrat, Susana Mendoza.
He's a farmer from Henderson County, and appears in one of her campaign videos, where he struggles to get his words out, providing a whole load of bloopers.
"Oh boy", he sighs, after several attempts at one tongue-twisting sentence.
Not only that, but naturally people are obsessing over his NSFW name, despite being an innocent old man.
