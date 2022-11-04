Video

Greta Thunberg eats beans one at a time to cope with stress

Greta Thunberg has revealed her bizarre hobby during a candid chat with Russell Howard about how she balances her world-changing activism with being a teen.

"When I was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, I didn’t have much to do. So, I sat there and ate one bean at a time and then I, that became some kind of comfort food," the 19-year-old admitted.

"So, when I’m stressed I eat beans one a time."

She also spoke about her passion for making frog hats on the show. Wholesome.

greta thunberg
