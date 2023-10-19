Cop hits fellow officer during high-speed police chase in wild dashcam footage

Dashcam footage has caught the moment an LAPD officer appeared to hit a colleague during a high-speed police chase.

The incident occurred on Friday (13 October), when the department was on the hunt for a stolen car, when the officer driving the police vehicle swung down a side street, hitting the cop on foot.

Miraculously, he wasn't injured in the incident, which users online are saying was completely avoidable, with some suggesting he was mistaken as the perpetrator.

