Nun tackles climate protester into mud for trying to block building of pilgrim centre

Video
A nun in France has been caught on camera throwing a climate protester down into the mud as he attempted to block the site of a proposed new pilgrim centre.
The incident took place in the Bourges Valley village of Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier, where activists were faced with an angry mob from the Famille Missionnaire de Notre-Dame (Missionary Family of Our Lady).
Nuns from the missionary have already taken action as far as forming a human chain around building equipment to ward off protesters.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next News
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x