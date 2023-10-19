Nun tackles climate protester into mud for trying to block building of pilgrim centre

A nun in France has been caught on camera throwing a climate protester down into the mud as he attempted to block the site of a proposed new pilgrim centre.

The incident took place in the Bourges Valley village of Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier, where activists were faced with an angry mob from the Famille Missionnaire de Notre-Dame (Missionary Family of Our Lady).

Nuns from the missionary have already taken action as far as forming a human chain around building equipment to ward off protesters.

