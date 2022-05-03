Hillary Clinton wears names of female heroes on Met Gala dress

Hillary Clinton headed to the Met Gala for the first time in 21 years, and marked the occasion by championing the female heroes who make her feel empowered.

The former first lady had 60 names, including Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mother, Dorothy Rodham, sewn into the custom Joseph Altuzarra dress.

“When someone like Hillary goes to the Met, it’s not just like, ‘there’s Hillary at the Met and she’s wearing a dress.’ It has a lot of significance." Altuzarra told Vogue of the names' importance.



