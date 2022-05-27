Man appears to pull out firearm during live news report on gun violence

A live news report on gun violence was infiltrated by a man pointing what looked to be a firearm at the camera before running off.

The incident happened in Chicago, when Joanie Lum was reporting on behalf of Fox 32, and police are now seeking the man as a person of interest. Thankfully no one was injured.

“After an eventful day the question was cake or beer? I chose cake. Was I wrong?” Lum later tweeted about what had happened.

