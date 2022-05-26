Ted Cruz blames school shooting on unlocked door

Ted Cruz has decided to blame the most recent Texas school shooting on the doors that let the shooter in.

It's thought Salvador Ramos entered via an unlocked back door.

“I sat down at roundtables with the families from Santa Fe, we talked about what we need to do to harden schools, including not having unlocked back doors [and] not having unlocked doors for classrooms," he told reporters.

“[Including] having one door that goes in and out of the school, [with] armed police officers at that one door.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

