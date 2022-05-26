Alex Jones, who is caught in the middle of a defamation lawsuit with the families of Sandy Hook victims, has said the Texas massacre was 'opportunistic' for politicians.

“I don’t want to say this was staged provocateur,” he said on InfoWars. “But we have specifically said, with two years of our leading mass shootings, that with all the pre-programming, that mass shootings are coming, terrorists are going to attack and we have got to take the guns.”

"To me, it is just very opportunistic what is happening."



