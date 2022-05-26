Joe Biden tells George Floyd’s daughter he ‘changed the world’ on anniversary

President Biden shared a special moment with the daughter of George Floyd, as he signed a new police reform order on Wednesday (25 May).

"My daddy, he changed the world," Biden said, echoing the eight-year-old's powerful words after he was killed in a police incident which saw Derek Chauvin kneel on his neck for nine minutes.

The new executive order puts accountability on police and bans chokeholds, as well as restricts no-knock warrants.

"I promised the Floyd family among others that George’s name isn't just going to be a hashtag," Biden said.

