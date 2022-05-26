Video

Therapy dogs sent to comfort the families of Texas shooting victims

Therapy dogs from Florida are about to jet off to Texas to support the grieving families of those lost in the Robb Elementary School massacre.

During their six-day visit, the seven dogs (mostly retrievers) will also be visiting hospitals and community projects to bring a smile to those who need it most.

"It's awesome to feel the immediate gratification of seeing a person go from tears to smiles. It's a return on the investment," says owner Bear Berman, whose dog Macy also comforted victims of the Pulse shooting.

texas shooting
