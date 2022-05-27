Lauren Boebert defends gun rights saying 'when 9/11 happened we didn't ban planes'

Republican Lauren Boebert has defended America's gun rights by comparing the Texas massacre to 9/11.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes,” Boebert said on Hannity. “We secured the cockpit..I want our schools secured."

She added that she feels her firearm is her protection, and it shouldn't be taken away from her.

"I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens," she added.

Being anti-gun control became a huge part of her 2020 congressional campaign.

