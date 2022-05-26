Texas congressman says 'rap music' is the problem, not guns

Texas congressman Ronny Jackson has defended the second amendment, and instead blamed the Texas elementary school massacre on 'rap music'.

"I look back and I think about the horrible stuff they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games that they watch from a really early age with all of this horrible violence and stuff," he said in an interview with Fox.

"I just think that they have this access to the internet on a regular basis, which is just, you know, it’s not good for kids.”

