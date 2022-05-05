Martin Lewis blasts 'patronising' advice from MP on buying value brands

Martin Lewis AKA Money Saving Expert has put MP George Eustice on blast after he suggested people should switch to the cheapest food options available to combat the cost of living crisis.

"There is nothing wrong with the advice," Lewis, who frequently helps the public cut their costs starts out saying, during an interview with LBC. "What is wrong is the concept that the people that are on the lowest incomes, who are choosing between whether they freeze or starve, don't know that, and don't do that."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.