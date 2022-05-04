Chefs make Argentina's largest-ever milanesa to help with cost of living

Chefs in Argentina have made a giant one-tonne milanesa to feed locals and help combat the cost of living crisis.

Twenty cooks can be seen piling tomatoes and cheese onto the huge creation in Lujan, and is thought to be one of the country's favourite dishes after it was brought over by Italian migrants.

The cost of food in Argentina rocketed by 59.70% in March 2022, and many are struggling with the rising prices.

