Kay Burley challenges Boris Johnson's claim he introduced 'freedom bus pass' - when he didn't

Kay Burley this morning challenged secretary of state, George Eustice, on Boris Johnson's controversial claims he invented the freedom bus pass - which is apparently not true.

The prime minister made the claims during a Good Morning Britain interview on a pensioner. Elsie, who would ride the bus to keep warm, making the bizarre remark as an excuse.

When quizzed on the claims and how he would react to Elsie's story, Eustice responded: "He'll know better than any of us what he might have done when he was London mayor."

