The start of ITV News' report on Liz Truss was completely bizarre

As the next prime minister was announced as Liz Truss yesterday (5 September), ITV News had a rather bizarre report of the moment, when the presenter appeared to choke up doing the announcement.

Mary Nightingale seemed to be distracted by someone blocking the camera.

"After weeks of waiting we finally know who the next prime minister will be," she said, her voice breaking on the word 'know'.

Twitter users have been quick to compare the moment to a ghost, but Nightingale is yet to clear up what happened.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.