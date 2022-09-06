Putin holding a falcon is the most awkward thing you'll see today

Vladimir Putin holding a falcon is all kinds of awkward. The president was visiting a centre in Kamchatka, eastern Russia, when he was handed a glove and the mighty bird flew back and forth onto his arm.

'Storm' is owned Aleksandra Sivko, who asked for Putin's permission to give the falcon its name - especially as it's shared with a Russian military unit.

"Storm is the name of a special unit taking on especially important and dangerous missions," he responded. "That name suits him well."

