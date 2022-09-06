Video

Putin holding a falcon is the most awkward thing you'll see today

Vladimir Putin holding a falcon is all kinds of awkward. The president was visiting a centre in Kamchatka, eastern Russia, when he was handed a glove and the mighty bird flew back and forth onto his arm.

'Storm' is owned Aleksandra Sivko, who asked for Putin's permission to give the falcon its name - especially as it's shared with a Russian military unit.

"Storm is the name of a special unit taking on especially important and dangerous missions," he responded. "That name suits him well."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

vladimir putin
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz