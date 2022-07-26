Prince William and Kate are hiring a social media lead at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the hunt for a new digital lead to manage their accounts with 'tact and discretion'.

Whoever is lucky enough to take on the role will be expected to 'shape and manage' the couple's social media presence as well as take photos and create videos.

The job listing states that they should also 'handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times', and have knowledge of the diversity of communities in the UK.

However, you will get to work at Kensington Palace.

