Joe Rogan criticised for saying we should 'just shoot' homeless people

Joe Rogan has come under fire after he suggested shooting homeless people was the answer, and criticised the problems they cause in Los Angeles.

He was joined by guest Tom Segura on The Joe Rogan Experience when he made the vile comments.

"You’d get arrested. Hilarious," he said of a law that protects the property of homeless people. "But they wouldn’t arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

"I like your ideas", Segura responded while smoking a cigar.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

