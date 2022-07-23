Train passengers forced to walk down tracks as heatwave causes evacuation

Train passengers coming back from Stansted Airport were forced to walk down the tracks on the hottest day of the years, as carriages had to be evacuated in Broxbourne.

'We should have stayed on holidays one more day', Gloria, who posted a clip of the pandemonium on TikTok wrote.

Holidaymakers could be seen dragging their suitcases over the stones and steel in the blazing sun, when temperatures hit 40 degrees.

'I would cry... imagine how those who need accessibility assistance felt,' one user commented.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

